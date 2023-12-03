On Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres go head to head against the Nashville Predators. Is John-Jason Peterka going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will John-Jason Peterka score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Peterka stats and insights

  • In 10 of 24 games this season, Peterka has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Predators yet this season.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.
  • He takes 2.6 shots per game, and converts 15.9% of them.

Predators defensive stats

  • The Predators are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 76 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 21.6 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Peterka recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:42 Away L 6-2
11/30/2023 Blues 1 1 0 19:16 Away L 6-4
11/27/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 18:29 Away W 5-1
11/25/2023 Devils 1 0 1 16:10 Away L 7-2
11/24/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:54 Home W 3-2
11/22/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 20:59 Away L 4-3 OT
11/19/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 14:35 Away W 3-2
11/17/2023 Jets 1 1 0 17:23 Away L 3-2
11/14/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 18:19 Home L 5-2
11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 19:47 Away L 4-0

Sabres vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

