John-Jason Peterka and the Buffalo Sabres will meet the Nashville Predators at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, at KeyBank Center. Fancy a bet on Peterka in the Sabres-Predators matchup? Use our stats and information below.

John-Jason Peterka vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Peterka Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Peterka has a plus-minus rating of +3, while averaging 15:52 on the ice per game.

Peterka has a goal in 10 games this year through 24 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Peterka has a point in 15 of 24 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Peterka has posted an assist in a game seven times this season in 24 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 51.2% that Peterka hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Peterka has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Peterka Stats vs. the Predators

On the defensive side, the Predators are conceding 76 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 24 Games 2 18 Points 2 10 Goals 0 8 Assists 2

