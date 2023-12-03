Will Jordan Greenway find the back of the net when the Buffalo Sabres play the Nashville Predators on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Jordan Greenway score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Greenway stats and insights

In two of 21 games this season, Greenway has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Predators.

Greenway has zero points on the power play.

Greenway averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.7%.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have conceded 76 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 21.6 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Greenway recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 4:30 Away L 6-2 11/30/2023 Blues 1 0 1 14:11 Away L 6-4 11/22/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:38 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 20:24 Away W 3-2 11/17/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:31 Away L 3-2 11/14/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:06 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:40 Away L 4-0 11/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 22:31 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:19 Away L 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 17:55 Away W 6-4

Sabres vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+

MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

