Will Kevin Labanc Score a Goal Against the Rangers on December 3?
Should you wager on Kevin Labanc to score a goal when the San Jose Sharks and the New York Rangers go head to head on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Kevin Labanc score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Labanc stats and insights
- Labanc is yet to score through 16 games this season.
- He has not faced the Rangers yet this season.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rangers defensive stats
- On defense, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 54 goals in total (only 2.4 per game) which ranks second.
- So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.7 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Labanc recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/1/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|9:49
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/27/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|9:30
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/25/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|6:12
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/20/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|11:26
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/14/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|6:48
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|14:50
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|15:30
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/9/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|9:43
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|16:07
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|11:46
|Home
|L 10-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sharks vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, NBCS-CA, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.