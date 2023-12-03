Should you wager on Kevin Labanc to score a goal when the San Jose Sharks and the New York Rangers go head to head on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Kevin Labanc score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Labanc stats and insights

Labanc is yet to score through 16 games this season.

He has not faced the Rangers yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rangers defensive stats

On defense, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 54 goals in total (only 2.4 per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.7 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Labanc recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/1/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:49 Away W 6-3 11/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 9:30 Home W 2-1 11/25/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 6:12 Home W 4-3 11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:26 Away L 3-1 11/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 6:48 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:50 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:30 Away L 5-0 11/9/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 9:43 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 16:07 Home W 2-1 11/2/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 11:46 Home L 10-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, NBCS-CA, and NHL Network

MSG, NBCS-CA, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.