Should you wager on Kevin Labanc to score a goal when the San Jose Sharks and the New York Rangers go head to head on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Kevin Labanc score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Labanc stats and insights

  • Labanc is yet to score through 16 games this season.
  • He has not faced the Rangers yet this season.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Rangers defensive stats

  • On defense, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 54 goals in total (only 2.4 per game) which ranks second.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.7 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Labanc recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/1/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:49 Away W 6-3
11/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 9:30 Home W 2-1
11/25/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 6:12 Home W 4-3
11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:26 Away L 3-1
11/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 6:48 Home L 5-3
11/12/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:50 Away L 4-1
11/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:30 Away L 5-0
11/9/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 9:43 Home W 3-2
11/7/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 16:07 Home W 2-1
11/2/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 11:46 Home L 10-1

Sharks vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, NBCS-CA, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

