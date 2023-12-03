Will Kyle Burroughs Score a Goal Against the Rangers on December 3?
Should you wager on Kyle Burroughs to find the back of the net when the San Jose Sharks and the New York Rangers meet up on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.
Will Kyle Burroughs score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)
Burroughs stats and insights
- Burroughs is yet to score through 23 games this season.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Rangers.
- Burroughs has no points on the power play.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have conceded 54 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 16.7 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.
Burroughs recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/1/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|15:53
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|17:47
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|18:17
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/25/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|21:02
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|18:19
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|11/22/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|14:46
|Away
|L 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:46
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/16/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|20:46
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/12/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|15:18
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|16:59
|Away
|L 5-0
Sharks vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, NBCS-CA, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
