Will Kyle Okposo score a goal when the Buffalo Sabres take on the Nashville Predators on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Kyle Okposo score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Okposo stats and insights

In three of 24 games this season, Okposo has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Predators yet this season.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He has an 8.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

On defense, the Predators are conceding 76 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 21.6 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Okposo recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:22 Away L 6-2 11/30/2023 Blues 1 0 1 14:39 Away L 6-4 11/27/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 17:37 Away W 5-1 11/25/2023 Devils 1 1 0 14:29 Away L 7-2 11/24/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 14:28 Home W 3-2 11/22/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:06 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:29 Away W 3-2 11/17/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:18 Away L 3-2 11/14/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:52 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:21 Away L 4-0

Sabres vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+

MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

