Will Mario Ferraro Score a Goal Against the Rangers on December 3?
In the upcoming contest against the New York Rangers, which begins at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we bet on Mario Ferraro to find the back of the net for the San Jose Sharks? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.
Will Mario Ferraro score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)
Ferraro stats and insights
- Ferraro is yet to score through 24 games this season.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Rangers.
- Ferraro has zero points on the power play.
Rangers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Rangers are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 54 goals in total (only 2.4 per game) which ranks second.
- So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.
Ferraro recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/1/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|26:08
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|22:55
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|23:24
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/25/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|23:29
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|26:17
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|11/22/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|23:39
|Away
|L 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:40
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/16/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|21:47
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/14/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|22:52
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|20:43
|Away
|L 4-1
Sharks vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, NBCS-CA, and NHL Network
- TV Channel: MSG, NBCS-CA, and NHL Network
