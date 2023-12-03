In the upcoming contest against the New York Rangers, which begins at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we bet on Mario Ferraro to find the back of the net for the San Jose Sharks? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mario Ferraro score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Ferraro stats and insights

Ferraro is yet to score through 24 games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Rangers.

Ferraro has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rangers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Rangers are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 54 goals in total (only 2.4 per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Ferraro recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/1/2023 Devils 1 0 1 26:08 Away W 6-3 11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 22:55 Away L 3-0 11/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 23:24 Home W 2-1 11/25/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 23:29 Home W 4-3 11/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 26:17 Home L 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 23:39 Away L 7-1 11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:40 Away L 3-1 11/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 21:47 Home W 5-1 11/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 22:52 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 20:43 Away L 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, NBCS-CA, and NHL Network

MSG, NBCS-CA, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.