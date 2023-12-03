The Marquette Golden Eagles (7-0) hope to continue a seven-game winning stretch when they host the Pennsylvania Quakers (5-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Al McGuire Center. The game airs on FloHoops.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Marquette Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: FloHoops

Marquette vs. Pennsylvania Scoring Comparison

  • The Quakers score an average of 72.0 points per game, 15.7 more points than the 56.3 the Golden Eagles give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 56.3 points, Pennsylvania is 5-0.
  • Marquette is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 72.0 points.
  • The Golden Eagles score 16.0 more points per game (82.6) than the Quakers give up (66.6).
  • Marquette has a 7-0 record when scoring more than 66.6 points.
  • When Pennsylvania gives up fewer than 82.6 points, it is 5-2.
  • The Golden Eagles shoot 51.1% from the field, 8.4% higher than the Quakers concede defensively.
  • The Quakers' 43.9 shooting percentage from the field is 7.1 higher than the Golden Eagles have conceded.

Marquette Leaders

  • Liza Karlen: 16.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 60.5 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)
  • Rose Nkumu: 11.1 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 73.7 FG%, 76.9 3PT% (10-for-13)
  • Mackenzie Hare: 16.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 52.0 FG%, 56.3 3PT% (27-for-48)
  • Jordan King: 15.0 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (13-for-31)
  • Frannie Hottinger: 8.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.7 STL, 50.0 FG%

Marquette Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Boston College W 73-65 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/25/2023 Arkansas W 74-58 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/29/2023 Memphis W 88-59 Al McGuire Center
12/3/2023 Pennsylvania - Al McGuire Center
12/10/2023 @ Illinois State - Redbird Arena
12/13/2023 Creighton - Al McGuire Center

