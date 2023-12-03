Will Matt Benning Score a Goal Against the Rangers on December 3?
When the San Jose Sharks take on the New York Rangers on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, will Matt Benning find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Matt Benning score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)
Benning stats and insights
- Benning is yet to score through 13 games this season.
- He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.
- Benning has no points on the power play.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have given up 54 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.7 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.
Benning recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/1/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|18:22
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|15:27
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|20:41
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/25/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|22:44
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|18:20
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|10/29/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:45
|Away
|L 3-1
|10/26/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|20:20
|Away
|L 6-0
|10/24/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|19:56
|Away
|L 3-1
|10/21/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|18:43
|Away
|L 5-1
|10/19/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|14:16
|Home
|L 3-1
Sharks vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, NBCS-CA, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
