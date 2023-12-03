On Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres match up against the Nashville Predators. Is Mattias Samuelsson going to score a goal in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mattias Samuelsson score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Samuelsson stats and insights

  • In one of 21 games this season, Samuelsson scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not played against the Predators yet this season.
  • Samuelsson has zero points on the power play.
  • Samuelsson averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.3%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Predators defensive stats

  • The Predators have given up 76 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 21.6 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Samuelsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:46 Away L 6-2
11/30/2023 Blues 0 0 0 22:25 Away L 6-4
11/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:55 Away W 5-1
11/25/2023 Devils 0 0 0 6:27 Away L 7-2
11/24/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 20:47 Home W 3-2
11/22/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:51 Away L 4-3 OT
11/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 22:12 Away W 3-2
11/17/2023 Jets 0 0 0 23:28 Away L 3-2
11/14/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 24:36 Home L 5-2
11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:42 Away L 4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sabres vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.