On Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, the San Jose Sharks clash with the New York Rangers. Is Mikael Granlund going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Mikael Granlund score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Granlund stats and insights

  • Granlund has scored in two of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Rangers.
  • He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 6.7% of them.

Rangers defensive stats

  • The Rangers have given up 54 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 16.7 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Granlund recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/1/2023 Devils 3 1 2 20:32 Away W 6-3
11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 22:46 Away L 3-0
11/27/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 21:38 Home W 2-1
11/25/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 23:02 Home W 4-3
11/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 21:48 Home L 3-2 SO
11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 21:26 Away L 7-1
11/20/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 21:41 Away L 3-1
11/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 21:44 Home W 5-1
11/14/2023 Panthers 2 0 2 22:27 Home L 5-3
11/12/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 19:08 Away L 4-1

Sharks vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, NBCS-CA, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

