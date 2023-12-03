Mikael Granlund and the San Jose Sharks will meet the New York Rangers at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. Prop bets for Granlund in that upcoming Sharks-Rangers game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mikael Granlund vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, NBCS-CA, and NHL Network

MSG, NBCS-CA, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Granlund Season Stats Insights

Granlund's plus-minus rating this season, in 20:34 per game on the ice, is -5.

In two of 17 games this season, Granlund has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

In six of 17 games this year, Granlund has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Granlund has an assist in six of 17 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Granlund's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 53.5% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Granlund going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40.8%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Granlund Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have given up 54 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+19) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 17 Games 4 10 Points 1 2 Goals 0 8 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.