The San Jose Sharks' upcoming game against the New York Rangers is set for Sunday at 6:00 PM ET. Will Mike Hoffman light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Mike Hoffman score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290

Hoffman stats and insights

In five of 23 games this season, Hoffman has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Rangers.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Hoffman averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 21.4%.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have given up 54 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.7 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Hoffman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/1/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:27 Away W 6-3 11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:33 Away L 3-0 11/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:06 Home W 2-1 11/25/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 16:00 Home W 4-3 11/24/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 18:09 Home L 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 13:29 Away L 7-1 11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:56 Away L 3-1 11/16/2023 Blues 2 2 0 14:11 Home W 5-1 11/14/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 16:29 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 11:20 Away L 4-1

Sharks vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

TV Channel: MSG, NBCS-CA, and NHL Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

