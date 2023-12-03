The Coppin State Eagles (1-7) will attempt to break a six-game road slide when visiting the Navy Midshipmen (1-4) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Navy Alumni Hall, airing at 1:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Navy vs. Coppin State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Navy Alumni Hall in Annapolis, Maryland TV: ESPN+

Navy Stats Insights

This season, the Midshipmen have a 35.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.5% lower than the 46.3% of shots the Eagles' opponents have made.

The Eagles are the 362nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Midshipmen sit at 278th.

The 59.4 points per game the Midshipmen average are 13.1 fewer points than the Eagles allow (72.5).

Coppin State Stats Insights

The Eagles have shot at a 38.0% clip from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points fewer than the 43.4% shooting opponents of the Midshipmen have averaged.

This season, Coppin State has a 1-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43.4% from the field.

The Eagles are the 362nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Midshipmen sit at 138th.

The Eagles' 56.3 points per game are 7.9 fewer points than the 64.2 the Midshipmen give up.

Navy Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Navy played worse when playing at home last year, averaging 69.0 points per game, compared to 69.8 per game on the road.

In 2022-23, the Midshipmen allowed 62.5 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 67.2.

At home, Navy averaged 0.4 fewer treys per game (7.5) than away from home (7.9). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (36.3%) compared to when playing on the road (37.8%).

Coppin State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Coppin State scored 73.3 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 72.1.

At home, the Eagles conceded 79.1 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 85.6.

Beyond the arc, Coppin State drained more trifectas away (8.5 per game) than at home (8.3) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (34.4%) than at home (32.9%).

Navy Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/18/2023 @ UCSD L 73-55 LionTree Arena 11/20/2023 @ San Diego L 67-59 Jenny Craig Pavilion 11/29/2023 VMI W 67-47 Navy Alumni Hall 12/3/2023 Coppin State - Navy Alumni Hall 12/5/2023 @ George Washington - Charles E. Smith Athletic Center 12/8/2023 @ Quinnipiac - M&T Bank Arena

Coppin State Upcoming Schedule