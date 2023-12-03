Sunday's game that pits the Navy Midshipmen (1-4) against the Coppin State Eagles (1-7) at Navy Alumni Hall has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 69-58 in favor of Navy, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 1:30 PM ET on December 3.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Navy vs. Coppin State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Annapolis, Maryland

Annapolis, Maryland Venue: Navy Alumni Hall

Navy vs. Coppin State Score Prediction

Prediction: Navy 69, Coppin State 58

Spread & Total Prediction for Navy vs. Coppin State

Computer Predicted Spread: Navy (-10.9)

Navy (-10.9) Computer Predicted Total: 126.2

Navy's record against the spread this season is 1-4-0, and Coppin State's is 4-4-0. One of the Midshipmen's games this season have gone over the point total, and three of the Eagles' games have gone over.

Navy Performance Insights

The Midshipmen's -24 scoring differential (being outscored by 4.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 59.4 points per game (355th in college basketball) while allowing 64.2 per outing (52nd in college basketball).

Navy averages 30.8 rebounds per game (283rd in college basketball) compared to the 31.6 of its opponents.

Navy knocks down 4.8 three-pointers per game (341st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.6. It shoots 21.1% from deep while its opponents hit 24.3% from long range.

The Midshipmen rank 353rd in college basketball by averaging 78.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 82nd in college basketball, allowing 84.7 points per 100 possessions.

Navy wins the turnover battle by 2.4 per game, committing 11.8 (176th in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.2.

Coppin State Performance Insights

The Eagles' -130 scoring differential (being outscored by 16.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 56.3 points per game (361st in college basketball) while giving up 72.5 per outing (210th in college basketball).

Coppin State averages 23.8 rebounds per game (361st in college basketball) while allowing 36.5 per contest to opponents. It is outrebounded by 12.7 boards per game.

Coppin State knocks down 4.3 three-pointers per game (350th in college basketball) while shooting 24.6% from beyond the arc (355th in college basketball). It is making 4.3 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 8.6 per game at 36.1%.

Coppin State has won the turnover battle by 1.5 per game, committing 13.4 (281st in college basketball) while forcing 14.9 (50th in college basketball).

