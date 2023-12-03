The Coppin State Eagles (0-6) play the Navy Midshipmen (0-4) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Navy Alumni Hall. This clash will start at 1:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Navy vs. Coppin State Game Information

Navy Top Players (2022-23)

  • Daniel Deaver: 13.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Tyler Nelson: 12.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Sean Yoder: 10.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Patrick Dorsey: 6.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Christian Jones: 7.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Coppin State Players to Watch

  • Donovan Draper: 5.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Austin Benigni: 10.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Mitch Fischer: 7.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Mike Woods: 6.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Austin Inge: 5.0 PTS, 1.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Navy vs. Coppin State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Navy Rank Navy AVG Coppin State AVG Coppin State Rank
232nd 69.4 Points Scored 72.0 169th
41st 64.9 Points Allowed 83.2 362nd
187th 31.6 Rebounds 27.6 354th
189th 8.5 Off. Rebounds 5.3 358th
134th 7.7 3pt Made 8.4 66th
56th 14.8 Assists 11.3 313th
51st 10.6 Turnovers 14.3 340th

