The Coppin State Eagles (0-6) play the Navy Midshipmen (0-4) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Navy Alumni Hall. This clash will start at 1:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Navy vs. Coppin State Game Information

Navy Top Players (2022-23)

Daniel Deaver: 13.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Tyler Nelson: 12.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.0 BLK

12.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.0 BLK Sean Yoder: 10.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Patrick Dorsey: 6.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Christian Jones: 7.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Coppin State Players to Watch

Donovan Draper: 5.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

5.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Austin Benigni: 10.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Mitch Fischer: 7.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Mike Woods: 6.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Austin Inge: 5.0 PTS, 1.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Navy vs. Coppin State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Navy Rank Navy AVG Coppin State AVG Coppin State Rank 232nd 69.4 Points Scored 72.0 169th 41st 64.9 Points Allowed 83.2 362nd 187th 31.6 Rebounds 27.6 354th 189th 8.5 Off. Rebounds 5.3 358th 134th 7.7 3pt Made 8.4 66th 56th 14.8 Assists 11.3 313th 51st 10.6 Turnovers 14.3 340th

