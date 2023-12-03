Navy vs. Coppin State December 3 Tickets & Start Time
The Coppin State Eagles (0-6) play the Navy Midshipmen (0-4) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Navy Alumni Hall. This clash will start at 1:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Navy vs. Coppin State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Navy Top Players (2022-23)
- Daniel Deaver: 13.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tyler Nelson: 12.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Sean Yoder: 10.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Patrick Dorsey: 6.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Christian Jones: 7.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Coppin State Players to Watch
- Donovan Draper: 5.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Austin Benigni: 10.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Mitch Fischer: 7.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Mike Woods: 6.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Austin Inge: 5.0 PTS, 1.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Navy vs. Coppin State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Navy Rank
|Navy AVG
|Coppin State AVG
|Coppin State Rank
|232nd
|69.4
|Points Scored
|72.0
|169th
|41st
|64.9
|Points Allowed
|83.2
|362nd
|187th
|31.6
|Rebounds
|27.6
|354th
|189th
|8.5
|Off. Rebounds
|5.3
|358th
|134th
|7.7
|3pt Made
|8.4
|66th
|56th
|14.8
|Assists
|11.3
|313th
|51st
|10.6
|Turnovers
|14.3
|340th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.