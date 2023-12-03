The Coppin State Eagles (1-7) visit the Navy Midshipmen (1-4) after losing six road games in a row. The Midshipmen are favored by 9.5 points in the contest, which tips at 1:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. The matchup's point total is set at 126.5.

Navy vs. Coppin State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Annapolis, Maryland

Annapolis, Maryland Venue: Navy Alumni Hall

Favorite Spread Over/Under Navy -9.5 126.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Navy vs Coppin State Betting Records & Stats

The Midshipmen are 1-4-0 against the spread this season.

Navy has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -450.

The Midshipmen have a 81.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Coppin State is 4-4-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Eagles have been victorious one time in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +350 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Coppin State has a 22.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Navy vs. Coppin State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 126.5 % of Games Over 126.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Navy 2 40% 59.4 115.7 64.2 136.7 134.3 Coppin State 4 50% 56.3 115.7 72.5 136.7 139.8

Additional Navy vs Coppin State Insights & Trends

The Midshipmen put up 59.4 points per game, 13.1 fewer points than the 72.5 the Eagles give up.

The Eagles score an average of 56.3 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than the 64.2 the Midshipmen allow.

Navy vs. Coppin State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Navy 1-4-0 0-0 1-4-0 Coppin State 4-4-0 3-4 3-5-0

Navy vs. Coppin State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Navy Coppin State 9-6 Home Record 4-6 9-7 Away Record 5-16 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0 9-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-11-0 69.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.3 69.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.1 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-6-0 11-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 12-6-0

