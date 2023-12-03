The Chicago Blackhawks, Nick Foligno included, will face the Minnesota Wild on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Foligno available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Nick Foligno vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Foligno Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Foligno has a plus-minus rating of -1, while averaging 17:21 on the ice per game.

Foligno has a goal in two of 22 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Foligno has recorded a point in a game six times this year over 22 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Foligno has posted an assist in a game five times this season in 22 games played, including multiple assists once.

Foligno has an implied probability of 41.7% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 27.8% chance of Foligno having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Foligno Stats vs. the Wild

On the defensive side, the Wild are allowing 77 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-12).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 22 Games 1 9 Points 1 2 Goals 1 7 Assists 0

