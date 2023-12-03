On Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, the San Jose Sharks clash with the New York Rangers. Is Nikita Okhotyuk going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nikita Okhotyuk score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Okhotyuk stats and insights

Okhotyuk is yet to score through 14 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Rangers.

Okhotyuk has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have conceded 54 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.7 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Okhotyuk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/1/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:51 Away W 6-3 11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:39 Away L 3-0 11/27/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 15:21 Home W 2-1 11/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:10 Home L 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 16:52 Away L 7-1 11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 19:26 Away L 3-1 11/16/2023 Blues 2 0 2 22:40 Home W 5-1 11/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:43 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:22 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 22:39 Away L 5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, NBCS-CA, and NHL Network

MSG, NBCS-CA, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.