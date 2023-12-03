Will Nikita Zaitsev Score a Goal Against the Wild on December 3?
On Sunday at 2:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks square off with the Minnesota Wild. Is Nikita Zaitsev going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Nikita Zaitsev score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Zaitsev stats and insights
- Zaitsev has scored in one of seven games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not played against the Wild yet this season.
- Zaitsev has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 33.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.2 shots per game.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild have conceded 77 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.6 hits and 17.0 blocked shots per game.
Zaitsev recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:25
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|10:16
|Away
|L 7-3
|11/12/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|11:59
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/5/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|15:34
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|13:33
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/19/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|16:27
|Away
|L 4-0
|10/16/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|13:16
|Away
|W 4-1
Blackhawks vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network
