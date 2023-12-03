Owen Power will be in action when the Buffalo Sabres and Nashville Predators face off at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. There are prop bets for Power available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Owen Power vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Power Season Stats Insights

Power's plus-minus this season, in 22:51 per game on the ice, is -2.

In one of 24 games this year, Power has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Power has a point in 11 of 24 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Power has posted an assist in a game 10 times this season in 24 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 45.5% that Power goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 40% chance of Power having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Power Stats vs. the Predators

On the defensive side, the Predators are giving up 76 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 24 Games 2 12 Points 1 1 Goals 0 11 Assists 1

