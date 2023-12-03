Will Rasmus Dahlin Score a Goal Against the Predators on December 3?
The Buffalo Sabres' upcoming game versus the Nashville Predators is scheduled for Sunday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Rasmus Dahlin light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Rasmus Dahlin score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Dahlin stats and insights
- In five of 24 games this season, Dahlin has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Predators.
- On the power play, Dahlin has accumulated one goal and five assists.
- Dahlin averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.5%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Predators defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Predators are giving up 76 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 21.6 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Dahlin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|23:55
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/30/2023
|Blues
|2
|1
|1
|28:48
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/27/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|19:59
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|26:08
|Away
|L 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|26:07
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|27:21
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|3
|1
|2
|28:59
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/17/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|28:07
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|23:44
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|23:52
|Away
|L 4-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sabres vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.