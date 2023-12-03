The Buffalo Sabres' upcoming game versus the Nashville Predators is scheduled for Sunday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Rasmus Dahlin light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Rasmus Dahlin score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Dahlin stats and insights

  • In five of 24 games this season, Dahlin has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Predators.
  • On the power play, Dahlin has accumulated one goal and five assists.
  • Dahlin averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.5%.

Predators defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Predators are giving up 76 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 21.6 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Dahlin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 23:55 Away L 6-2
11/30/2023 Blues 2 1 1 28:48 Away L 6-4
11/27/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 19:59 Away W 5-1
11/25/2023 Devils 0 0 0 26:08 Away L 7-2
11/24/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 26:07 Home W 3-2
11/22/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 27:21 Away L 4-3 OT
11/19/2023 Blackhawks 3 1 2 28:59 Away W 3-2
11/17/2023 Jets 1 0 1 28:07 Away L 3-2
11/14/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 23:44 Home L 5-2
11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 23:52 Away L 4-0

Sabres vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

