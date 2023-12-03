Rasmus Dahlin will be in action when the Buffalo Sabres and Nashville Predators meet on Sunday at KeyBank Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Dahlin's props versus the Predators? Scroll down for stats and information.

Rasmus Dahlin vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -111)

Dahlin Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Dahlin has a plus-minus rating of -5, while averaging 24:57 on the ice per game.

In five of 24 games this year, Dahlin has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Dahlin has a point in 16 games this season (out of 24), including multiple points three times.

In 13 of 24 games this season, Dahlin has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 59.8% that Dahlin goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 52.6% of Dahlin going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Dahlin Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators have given up 76 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 24 Games 2 20 Points 2 5 Goals 0 15 Assists 2

