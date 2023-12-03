When Romeo Doubs hits the gridiron for the Green Bay Packers in their Week 13 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs (on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Prior to putting any money down, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Romeo Doubs score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a TD)

Doubs' 41 grabs are good enough for 433 yards (39.4 per game) and seven TDs. He has been targeted on 69 occasions.

Doubs has had a touchdown catch in six of 11 games this season, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

Romeo Doubs Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 5 4 26 2 Week 2 @Falcons 3 2 30 0 Week 3 Saints 12 5 73 1 Week 4 Lions 13 9 95 0 Week 5 @Raiders 4 1 4 0 Week 7 @Broncos 5 2 30 1 Week 8 Vikings 9 4 18 1 Week 9 Rams 3 3 36 0 Week 10 @Steelers 5 3 31 1 Week 11 Chargers 6 5 53 1 Week 12 @Lions 4 3 37 0

