When the San Jose Sharks face off against the New York Rangers on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, will Ryan Carpenter light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ryan Carpenter score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Carpenter stats and insights

Carpenter is yet to score through 17 games this season.

He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.

Carpenter has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have given up 54 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Carpenter recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/1/2023 Devils 1 0 1 12:10 Away W 6-3 11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 12:57 Away L 3-0 11/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:04 Home W 2-1 11/25/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 9:22 Home W 4-3 11/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 9:25 Home L 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:10 Away L 7-1 11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 9:57 Away L 3-1 11/16/2023 Blues 2 0 2 15:58 Home W 5-1 11/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 10:09 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 11:20 Away L 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, NBCS-CA, and NHL Network

MSG, NBCS-CA, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.