The Stanford Cardinal (3-4) aim to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the San Diego Toreros (6-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Maples Pavilion. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stanford vs. San Diego Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Stanford Stats Insights

This season, the Cardinal have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.4% higher than the 40.1% of shots the Toreros' opponents have hit.

In games Stanford shoots better than 40.1% from the field, it is 3-2 overall.

The Cardinal are the 204th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Toreros sit at 168th.

The 79.1 points per game the Cardinal put up are 12.8 more points than the Toreros allow (66.3).

When Stanford totals more than 66.3 points, it is 3-3.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

San Diego Stats Insights

This season, San Diego has a 3-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.5% from the field.

The Toreros are the 168th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinal sit at 325th.

The Toreros score an average of 72 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 77.7 the Cardinal allow to opponents.

When San Diego gives up fewer than 79.1 points, it is 6-2.

Stanford Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Stanford performed better at home last season, putting up 73.3 points per game, compared to 69.2 per game in away games.

The Cardinal ceded 64.3 points per game last season in home games, which was 11 fewer points than they allowed on the road (75.3).

In terms of three-pointers, Stanford performed better at home last year, draining 9 three-pointers per game with a 38.9% three-point percentage, compared to 7.9 threes per game and a 36.6% three-point percentage on the road.

San Diego Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, San Diego averaged 2.6 fewer points per game at home (76.5) than on the road (79.1).

The Toreros conceded 75.9 points per game at home last season, and 86.5 away.

At home, San Diego knocked down 8.1 3-pointers per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged on the road (8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (36.1%) than away (37.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stanford Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/22/2023 Arkansas L 77-74 Imperial Arena 11/23/2023 Michigan L 83-78 Imperial Arena 11/24/2023 Northern Iowa L 73-51 Imperial Arena 12/3/2023 San Diego - Maples Pavilion 12/17/2023 Idaho - Maples Pavilion 12/21/2023 @ San Diego State - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl

San Diego Upcoming Schedule