The Stanford Cardinal (3-4) aim to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the San Diego Toreros (6-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Maples Pavilion. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.

Stanford vs. San Diego Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
Stanford Stats Insights

  • This season, the Cardinal have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.4% higher than the 40.1% of shots the Toreros' opponents have hit.
  • In games Stanford shoots better than 40.1% from the field, it is 3-2 overall.
  • The Cardinal are the 204th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Toreros sit at 168th.
  • The 79.1 points per game the Cardinal put up are 12.8 more points than the Toreros allow (66.3).
  • When Stanford totals more than 66.3 points, it is 3-3.

San Diego Stats Insights

  • This season, San Diego has a 3-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.5% from the field.
  • The Toreros are the 168th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinal sit at 325th.
  • The Toreros score an average of 72 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 77.7 the Cardinal allow to opponents.
  • When San Diego gives up fewer than 79.1 points, it is 6-2.

Stanford Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Stanford performed better at home last season, putting up 73.3 points per game, compared to 69.2 per game in away games.
  • The Cardinal ceded 64.3 points per game last season in home games, which was 11 fewer points than they allowed on the road (75.3).
  • In terms of three-pointers, Stanford performed better at home last year, draining 9 three-pointers per game with a 38.9% three-point percentage, compared to 7.9 threes per game and a 36.6% three-point percentage on the road.

San Diego Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, San Diego averaged 2.6 fewer points per game at home (76.5) than on the road (79.1).
  • The Toreros conceded 75.9 points per game at home last season, and 86.5 away.
  • At home, San Diego knocked down 8.1 3-pointers per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged on the road (8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (36.1%) than away (37.3%).

Stanford Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Arkansas L 77-74 Imperial Arena
11/23/2023 Michigan L 83-78 Imperial Arena
11/24/2023 Northern Iowa L 73-51 Imperial Arena
12/3/2023 San Diego - Maples Pavilion
12/17/2023 Idaho - Maples Pavilion
12/21/2023 @ San Diego State - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl

San Diego Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Arkansas State W 71-57 Acrisure Arena
11/25/2023 Hawaii L 77-66 Acrisure Arena
11/29/2023 Northern Colorado W 74-72 Jenny Craig Pavilion
12/3/2023 @ Stanford - Maples Pavilion
12/6/2023 @ Utah State - Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
12/9/2023 Arizona State - Jenny Craig Pavilion

