How to Watch Stanford vs. San Diego on TV or Live Stream - December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Stanford Cardinal (3-4) aim to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the San Diego Toreros (6-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Maples Pavilion. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.
Stanford vs. San Diego Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Stanford Stats Insights
- This season, the Cardinal have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.4% higher than the 40.1% of shots the Toreros' opponents have hit.
- In games Stanford shoots better than 40.1% from the field, it is 3-2 overall.
- The Cardinal are the 204th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Toreros sit at 168th.
- The 79.1 points per game the Cardinal put up are 12.8 more points than the Toreros allow (66.3).
- When Stanford totals more than 66.3 points, it is 3-3.
San Diego Stats Insights
- This season, San Diego has a 3-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.5% from the field.
- The Toreros are the 168th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinal sit at 325th.
- The Toreros score an average of 72 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 77.7 the Cardinal allow to opponents.
- When San Diego gives up fewer than 79.1 points, it is 6-2.
Stanford Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Stanford performed better at home last season, putting up 73.3 points per game, compared to 69.2 per game in away games.
- The Cardinal ceded 64.3 points per game last season in home games, which was 11 fewer points than they allowed on the road (75.3).
- In terms of three-pointers, Stanford performed better at home last year, draining 9 three-pointers per game with a 38.9% three-point percentage, compared to 7.9 threes per game and a 36.6% three-point percentage on the road.
San Diego Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, San Diego averaged 2.6 fewer points per game at home (76.5) than on the road (79.1).
- The Toreros conceded 75.9 points per game at home last season, and 86.5 away.
- At home, San Diego knocked down 8.1 3-pointers per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged on the road (8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (36.1%) than away (37.3%).
Stanford Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Arkansas
|L 77-74
|Imperial Arena
|11/23/2023
|Michigan
|L 83-78
|Imperial Arena
|11/24/2023
|Northern Iowa
|L 73-51
|Imperial Arena
|12/3/2023
|San Diego
|-
|Maples Pavilion
|12/17/2023
|Idaho
|-
|Maples Pavilion
|12/21/2023
|@ San Diego State
|-
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
San Diego Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Arkansas State
|W 71-57
|Acrisure Arena
|11/25/2023
|Hawaii
|L 77-66
|Acrisure Arena
|11/29/2023
|Northern Colorado
|W 74-72
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|12/3/2023
|@ Stanford
|-
|Maples Pavilion
|12/6/2023
|@ Utah State
|-
|Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
|12/9/2023
|Arizona State
|-
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
