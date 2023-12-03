Stanford vs. San Diego: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 3
The Stanford Cardinal (3-4) hope to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the San Diego Toreros (6-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Maples Pavilion. The game airs on Pac-12 Network.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Stanford vs. San Diego matchup.
Stanford vs. San Diego Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
Stanford vs. San Diego Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Stanford Moneyline
|San Diego Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Stanford (-13.5)
|148.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Stanford (-12.5)
|147.5
|-1000
|+640
Stanford vs. San Diego Betting Trends
- Stanford has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- A total of four out of the Cardinal's six games this season have hit the over.
- San Diego has covered twice in six games with a spread this year.
- A total of three Toreros games this season have gone over the point total.
Stanford Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +25000
- Bookmakers rate Stanford considerably higher (72nd in the country) than the computer rankings do (151st).
- Stanford has a 0.4% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
