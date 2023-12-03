The Stanford Cardinal (3-4) hope to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the San Diego Toreros (6-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Maples Pavilion. The game airs on Pac-12 Network.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Stanford vs. San Diego matchup.

Stanford vs. San Diego Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Stanford vs. San Diego Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Stanford Moneyline San Diego Moneyline BetMGM Stanford (-13.5) 148.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Stanford (-12.5) 147.5 -1000 +640 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stanford vs. San Diego Betting Trends

Stanford has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of four out of the Cardinal's six games this season have hit the over.

San Diego has covered twice in six games with a spread this year.

A total of three Toreros games this season have gone over the point total.

Stanford Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 Bookmakers rate Stanford considerably higher (72nd in the country) than the computer rankings do (151st).

Stanford has a 0.4% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.