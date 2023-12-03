Sunday's contest features the Stanford Cardinal (3-4) and the San Diego Toreros (6-2) clashing at Maples Pavilion (on December 3) at 7:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 76-72 victory for Stanford.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Stanford vs. San Diego Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Stanford, California

Stanford, California Venue: Maples Pavilion

Stanford vs. San Diego Score Prediction

Prediction: Stanford 76, San Diego 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Stanford vs. San Diego

Computer Predicted Spread: Stanford (-4.1)

Stanford (-4.1) Computer Predicted Total: 148.0

Stanford is 3-3-0 against the spread, while San Diego's ATS record this season is 2-4-0. A total of four out of the Cardinal's games this season have hit the over, and three of the Toreros' games have gone over.

Stanford Performance Insights

The Cardinal average 79.1 points per game (102nd in college basketball) while giving up 77.7 per outing (311th in college basketball). They have a +10 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.4 points per game.

Stanford falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 2.3 boards. It is collecting 32.7 rebounds per game (205th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 35.0 per contest.

Stanford hits 9.0 three-pointers per game (63rd in college basketball) at a 35.0% rate (123rd in college basketball), compared to the 8.6 its opponents make while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc.

The Cardinal average 95.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (165th in college basketball), and give up 93.5 points per 100 possessions (262nd in college basketball).

Stanford has committed 11.6 turnovers per game (160th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.9 (204th in college basketball).

San Diego Performance Insights

The Toreros outscore opponents by 5.7 points per game (posting 72.0 points per game, 236th in college basketball, and conceding 66.3 per outing, 92nd in college basketball) and have a +46 scoring differential.

San Diego wins the rebound battle by 1.2 boards on average. It collects 33.6 rebounds per game, 172nd in college basketball, while its opponents grab 32.4.

San Diego makes 6.1 three-pointers per game (277th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.5. It shoots 31.8% from deep, and its opponents shoot 29.5%.

San Diego and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Toreros commit 13.1 per game (263rd in college basketball) and force 13.3 (106th in college basketball).

