The Stanford Cardinal (3-1) meet the San Diego Toreros (4-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. This contest is available on Pac-12 Network.

Stanford vs. San Diego Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 3

Sunday, December 3 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Stanford Top Players (2022-23)

Spencer Jones: 14.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK

14.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK Ingram Harrison: 10.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Maxime Raynaud: 8.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Brandon Angel: 9.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Mike Jones: 9.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

San Diego Players to Watch

Raynaud: 19.3 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK

19.3 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK Jared Bynum: 9.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 8.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 8.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Mike Jones: 13.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Andrej Stojakovic: 13.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Angel: 18.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.0 STL, 1.5 BLK

Stanford vs. San Diego Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Stanford Rank Stanford AVG San Diego AVG San Diego Rank 205th 70.3 Points Scored 77.1 53rd 123rd 68.4 Points Allowed 80.5 356th 171st 31.9 Rebounds 30.5 258th 109th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 8.9 142nd 92nd 8.1 3pt Made 7.9 112th 56th 14.8 Assists 12.8 193rd 175th 11.8 Turnovers 11.1 104th

