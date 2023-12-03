Stanford vs. San Diego December 3 Tickets & Start Time
The Stanford Cardinal (3-1) meet the San Diego Toreros (4-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. This contest is available on Pac-12 Network.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Stanford vs. San Diego Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Stanford Top Players (2022-23)
- Spencer Jones: 14.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Ingram Harrison: 10.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Maxime Raynaud: 8.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Brandon Angel: 9.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mike Jones: 9.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
San Diego Players to Watch
- Raynaud: 19.3 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Jared Bynum: 9.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 8.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Mike Jones: 13.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Andrej Stojakovic: 13.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Angel: 18.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.0 STL, 1.5 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Stanford vs. San Diego Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Stanford Rank
|Stanford AVG
|San Diego AVG
|San Diego Rank
|205th
|70.3
|Points Scored
|77.1
|53rd
|123rd
|68.4
|Points Allowed
|80.5
|356th
|171st
|31.9
|Rebounds
|30.5
|258th
|109th
|9.2
|Off. Rebounds
|8.9
|142nd
|92nd
|8.1
|3pt Made
|7.9
|112th
|56th
|14.8
|Assists
|12.8
|193rd
|175th
|11.8
|Turnovers
|11.1
|104th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.