The Stanford Cardinal (3-4) are heavy, 13.5-point underdogs as they attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the San Diego Toreros (6-2) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Maples Pavilion. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network. The matchup's point total is set at 148.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Stanford vs. San Diego Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Stanford, California

Stanford, California Venue: Maples Pavilion

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Stanford -13.5 148.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stanford vs San Diego Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinal are 3-3-0 ATS this season.

San Diego are 2-4-0 against the spread this year.

Stanford sports a 3-3-0 ATS record this season compared to the 2-4-0 mark of San Diego.

Stanford vs. San Diego Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Stanford 5 83.3% 79.1 151.1 77.7 144 150.5 San Diego 1 16.7% 72.0 151.1 66.3 144 145.2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Stanford vs San Diego Insights & Trends

The 79.1 points per game the Cardinal score are 12.8 more points than the Toreros allow (66.3).

Stanford has a 3-2 record against the spread and a 3-3 record overall when scoring more than 66.3 points.

The Toreros' 72.0 points per game are 5.7 fewer points than the 77.7 the Cardinal allow to opponents.

San Diego is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when it scores more than 77.7 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Stanford vs. San Diego Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Stanford 3-3-0 2-1 4-2-0 San Diego 2-4-0 0-0 3-3-0

Stanford vs. San Diego Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Stanford San Diego 9-6 Home Record 8-9 2-8 Away Record 3-8 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 3-5-0 73.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.5 69.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 79.1 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 8-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-2-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.