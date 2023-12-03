The San Jose Sharks, with Tomas Hertl, will be in action Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the New York Rangers. Prop bets for Hertl in that upcoming Sharks-Rangers game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Tomas Hertl vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, NBCS-CA, and NHL Network

0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Hertl Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Hertl has a plus-minus rating of -15, while averaging 20:02 on the ice per game.

Hertl has a goal in four games this season through 23 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Hertl has a point in 12 of 23 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Hertl has an assist in nine of 23 games this year, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Hertl has an implied probability of 60.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Hertl has an implied probability of 45.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Hertl Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have given up 54 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+19) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 23 Games 2 17 Points 2 4 Goals 0 13 Assists 2

