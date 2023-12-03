On Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, the San Jose Sharks clash with the New York Rangers. Is Ty Emberson going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ty Emberson score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Emberson stats and insights

Emberson has scored in one of 16 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.

Emberson has picked up one assist on the power play.

Emberson averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.3%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have given up 54 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 16.7 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Emberson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/1/2023 Devils 1 0 1 23:25 Away W 6-3 11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:41 Away L 3-0 11/27/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 21:07 Home W 2-1 11/25/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 18:46 Home W 4-3 11/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 23:53 Home L 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:04 Away L 7-1 11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:47 Away L 3-1 11/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:23 Home W 5-1 11/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:52 Home L 5-3 11/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:28 Home W 2-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, NBCS-CA, and NHL Network

MSG, NBCS-CA, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.