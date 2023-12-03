On Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, the San Jose Sharks clash with the New York Rangers. Is Ty Emberson going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Ty Emberson score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Emberson stats and insights

  • Emberson has scored in one of 16 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.
  • Emberson has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • Emberson averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.3%.

Rangers defensive stats

  • The Rangers have given up 54 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 16.7 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Emberson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/1/2023 Devils 1 0 1 23:25 Away W 6-3
11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:41 Away L 3-0
11/27/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 21:07 Home W 2-1
11/25/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 18:46 Home W 4-3
11/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 23:53 Home L 3-2 SO
11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:04 Away L 7-1
11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:47 Away L 3-1
11/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:23 Home W 5-1
11/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:52 Home L 5-3
11/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:28 Home W 2-1

Sharks vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, NBCS-CA, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

