Will Ty Emberson Score a Goal Against the Rangers on December 3?
On Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, the San Jose Sharks clash with the New York Rangers. Is Ty Emberson going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Ty Emberson score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
Emberson stats and insights
- Emberson has scored in one of 16 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.
- Emberson has picked up one assist on the power play.
- Emberson averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.3%.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have given up 54 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 16.7 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.
Emberson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/1/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|23:25
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|17:41
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|21:07
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/25/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|18:46
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|23:53
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|11/22/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|18:04
|Away
|L 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|15:47
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/16/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|17:23
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/14/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|17:52
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/7/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|14:28
|Home
|W 2-1
Sharks vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, NBCS-CA, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
