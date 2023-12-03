On Sunday at 2:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks match up against the Minnesota Wild. Is Tyler Johnson going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Tyler Johnson score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnson stats and insights

In five of 22 games this season, Johnson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not faced the Wild yet this season.

Johnson has scored one goal on the power play.

He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 20.0% of them.

Wild defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Wild are allowing 77 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.6 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Johnson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:29 Away L 3-1 11/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:32 Away L 5-1 11/28/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 15:52 Home W 4-3 11/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:10 Home L 4-2 11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 17:16 Home W 4-3 OT 11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:37 Away L 7-3 11/19/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:32 Home L 3-2 11/18/2023 Predators 1 1 0 15:03 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:31 Home L 4-2 11/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:00 Away L 4-3

Blackhawks vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

