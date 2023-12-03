The Chicago Blackhawks, with Tyler Johnson, will be in action Sunday at 2:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Minnesota Wild. Prop bets for Johnson in that upcoming Blackhawks-Wild game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Tyler Johnson vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +310)

Johnson Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Johnson has averaged 15:16 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -10.

Johnson has netted a goal in a game five times this year in 22 games played, including multiple goals once.

Johnson has recorded a point in a game seven times this year out of 22 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Johnson has had an assist twice this season in 22 games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

The implied probability is 40.8% that Johnson goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Johnson has an implied probability of 24.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Johnson Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild have given up 77 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-12) ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 22 Games 3 8 Points 0 6 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

