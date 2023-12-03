Will Tyson Jost Score a Goal Against the Predators on December 3?
Will Tyson Jost score a goal when the Buffalo Sabres square off against the Nashville Predators on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Tyson Jost score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Jost stats and insights
- Jost has scored in two of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Predators.
- Jost has zero points on the power play.
- Jost's shooting percentage is 9.5%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators have conceded 76 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 21.6 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Jost recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|8:24
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/30/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|9:12
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/27/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|5:21
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|11:19
|Away
|L 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|11:51
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|10:18
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/17/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|8:38
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|10:07
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:53
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|10:29
|Home
|W 3-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sabres vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.