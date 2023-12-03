Can we anticipate Victor Olofsson finding the back of the net when the Buffalo Sabres clash with the Nashville Predators at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Victor Olofsson score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Olofsson stats and insights

  • Olofsson has scored in one of 18 games this season, but it was multiple goals in that game.
  • He has not played against the Predators yet this season.
  • He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Olofsson's shooting percentage is 7.1%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Predators defensive stats

  • The Predators have given up 76 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 21.6 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Olofsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:57 Away L 6-2
11/30/2023 Blues 0 0 0 11:57 Away L 6-4
11/27/2023 Rangers 2 0 2 17:22 Away W 5-1
11/25/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:13 Away L 7-2
11/24/2023 Penguins 2 0 2 14:09 Home W 3-2
11/22/2023 Capitals 2 0 2 9:49 Away L 4-3 OT
11/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:17 Away W 3-2
11/17/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:50 Away L 3-2
11/14/2023 Bruins 2 2 0 13:58 Home L 5-2
11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:04 Away L 4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sabres vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.