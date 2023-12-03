Will William Eklund Score a Goal Against the Rangers on December 3?
The San Jose Sharks' upcoming contest versus the New York Rangers is set for Sunday at 6:00 PM ET. Will William Eklund score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will William Eklund score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Eklund stats and insights
- Eklund has scored in five of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Rangers yet this season.
- He has three goals on the power play, and also one assist.
- Eklund's shooting percentage is 15.6%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have conceded 54 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 16.7 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Eklund recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/1/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|19:34
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|18:20
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|15:45
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/25/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:37
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|1
|1
|19:20
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|11/22/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|18:45
|Away
|L 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|20:01
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/16/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|14:09
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/14/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|19:10
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|21:13
|Away
|L 4-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sharks vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, NBCS-CA, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.