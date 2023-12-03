The San Jose Sharks, William Eklund included, will meet the New York Rangers on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Eklund's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

William Eklund vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, NBCS-CA, and NHL Network

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Eklund Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Eklund has a plus-minus rating of -10, while averaging 18:08 on the ice per game.

Eklund has a goal in five of 24 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In eight of 24 games this season, Eklund has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Eklund has an assist in four of 24 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that Eklund goes over his points over/under is 44.4%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Eklund has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Eklund Stats vs. the Rangers

On defense, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 54 goals in total (only 2.4 per game) which ranks second.

The team's +19 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

