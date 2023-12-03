Sunday's game between the Wisconsin Badgers (5-2) and Butler Bulldogs (5-2) at Kohl Center has a projected final score of 70-58 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Wisconsin, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 1:00 PM ET on December 3.

The Badgers took care of business in their last game 75-54 against Northern Illinois on Wednesday.

Wisconsin vs. Butler Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

Wisconsin vs. Butler Score Prediction

Prediction: Wisconsin 70, Butler 58

Other Big Ten Predictions

Wisconsin Schedule Analysis

The Badgers' best win this season came in a 66-64 victory on November 14 over the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 81) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Badgers are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 26th-most losses.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Badgers are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the seventh-most victories.

Wisconsin 2023-24 Best Wins

66-64 at home over South Dakota State (No. 81) on November 14

82-72 over Boston College (No. 107) on November 25

74-52 at home over Western Illinois (No. 142) on November 9

62-51 at home over Milwaukee (No. 183) on November 7

75-54 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 255) on November 29

Wisconsin Leaders

Ronnie Porter: 11 PTS, 7 REB, 3.4 STL, 36.7 FG%, 25 3PT% (8-for-32)

11 PTS, 7 REB, 3.4 STL, 36.7 FG%, 25 3PT% (8-for-32) Serah Williams: 14.4 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.1 STL, 2.9 BLK, 44.4 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

14.4 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.1 STL, 2.9 BLK, 44.4 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Brooke Schramek: 9.9 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)

9.9 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28) Sania Copeland: 10.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 49.1 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37)

10.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 49.1 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37) D'Yanis Jimenez: 11 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.7 FG%, 63.6 3PT% (7-for-11)

Wisconsin Performance Insights

The Badgers have a +45 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.4 points per game. They're putting up 68.3 points per game to rank 157th in college basketball and are giving up 61.9 per outing to rank 142nd in college basketball.

