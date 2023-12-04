Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Ashland County, Wisconsin today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Ashland County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hurley High School at Butternut High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 4

7:15 PM CT on December 4 Location: Butternut, WI

Butternut, WI Conference: Indianhead

Indianhead How to Stream: Watch Here

Mellen Middle-High School at South Shore High School