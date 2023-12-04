The Philadelphia Flyers' upcoming game versus the Pittsburgh Penguins is scheduled for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Bobby Brink find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Bobby Brink score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Brink stats and insights

  • In three of 19 games this season, Brink has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • In one game versus the Penguins this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • On the power play he has two goals, plus two assists.
  • He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

  • The Penguins have given up 60 goals in total (2.6 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 14.7 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Brink recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/2/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:48 Away W 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Devils 1 0 1 15:51 Home L 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:56 Home L 4-1
11/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:38 Home L 3-1
11/22/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 12:54 Away L 3-2
11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 11:32 Home W 5-2
11/10/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:11 Away W 6-3
11/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:48 Away L 2-1
11/4/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:06 Home L 5-0
11/3/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 15:41 Away W 5-1

Flyers vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

