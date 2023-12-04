Will Bobby Brink Score a Goal Against the Penguins on December 4?
The Philadelphia Flyers' upcoming game versus the Pittsburgh Penguins is scheduled for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Bobby Brink find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Bobby Brink score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)
Brink stats and insights
- In three of 19 games this season, Brink has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Penguins this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus two assists.
- He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have given up 60 goals in total (2.6 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 14.7 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Brink recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:48
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|15:51
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:56
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|17:38
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|12:54
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|11:32
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/10/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|12:11
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|10:48
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/4/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|17:06
|Home
|L 5-0
|11/3/2023
|Sabres
|2
|1
|1
|15:41
|Away
|W 5-1
Flyers vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
