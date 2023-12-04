Bobby Brink will be in action when the Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins face off on Monday at Wells Fargo Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Brink available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Bobby Brink vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Brink Season Stats Insights

Brink has averaged 12:10 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +1).

In three of 19 games this year, Brink has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In eight of 19 games this year, Brink has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Brink has an assist in six of 19 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Brink has an implied probability of 43.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Brink has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Brink Stats vs. the Penguins

On defense, the Penguins are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 60 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks sixth.

The team's +12 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 19 Games 1 11 Points 0 4 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

