In the upcoming game versus the Pittsburgh Penguins, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, can we expect Cam Atkinson to find the back of the net for the Philadelphia Flyers? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Cam Atkinson score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Atkinson stats and insights

In seven of 24 games this season, Atkinson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has taken two shots in one game versus the Penguins this season, but has not scored.

Atkinson has picked up three assists on the power play.

He has a 10.5% shooting percentage, attempting 3.2 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

On defense, the Penguins are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 60 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 14.7 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Atkinson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:47 Away W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:00 Home L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:09 Home L 4-1 11/25/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:13 Away W 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 21:47 Home L 3-1 11/22/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:19 Away L 3-2 11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:13 Home W 5-2 11/18/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 17:46 Home W 4-3 OT 11/15/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:19 Away W 3-1 11/11/2023 Kings 1 1 0 16:32 Away W 4-2

Flyers vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

