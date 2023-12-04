Cam Atkinson will be on the ice when the Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins face off on Monday at Wells Fargo Center, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Atkinson available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Cam Atkinson vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Atkinson Season Stats Insights

Atkinson has averaged 17:35 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -9).

In seven of 24 games this year, Atkinson has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 10 of 24 games this season, Atkinson has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Atkinson has posted an assist in a game four times this season in 24 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Atkinson hits the over on his points prop total is 48.8%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Atkinson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.8%.

Atkinson Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have conceded 60 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +12 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 24 Games 2 14 Points 0 8 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

