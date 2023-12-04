In the upcoming matchup versus the Pittsburgh Penguins, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, can we count on Cameron York to score a goal for the Philadelphia Flyers? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Will Cameron York score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

York stats and insights

In three of 24 games this season, York has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Penguins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

York's shooting percentage is 7.7%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

On defense, the Penguins are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 60 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times while averaging 14.7 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

York recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 25:31 Away W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Devils 1 0 1 22:46 Home L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 21:08 Home L 4-1 11/25/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 21:09 Away W 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:36 Home L 3-1 11/22/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 22:55 Away L 3-2 11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 20:34 Home W 5-2 11/18/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 20:13 Home W 4-3 OT 11/15/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 21:54 Away W 3-1 11/11/2023 Kings 0 0 0 21:58 Away W 4-2

Flyers vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

