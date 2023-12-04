Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Green Lake County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in Green Lake County, Wisconsin is happening today, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Green Lake County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Berlin High School at Weyauwega-Fremont High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Weyauwega, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Markesan High School at Portage High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Portage, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
