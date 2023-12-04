The Philadelphia Flyers' upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Penguins is set for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Marc Staal find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Marc Staal score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Staal stats and insights

Staal is yet to score through nine games this season.

He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Penguins this season, but has not scored.

Staal has zero points on the power play.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have conceded 60 goals in total (2.6 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times. They are averaging 14.7 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

