Can we count on Morgan Frost scoring a goal when the Philadelphia Flyers clash with the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Morgan Frost score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Frost stats and insights

  • In two of 14 games this season, Frost has scored, including one game with multiple goals.
  • In one game against the Penguins this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • He has a 15.8% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 60 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks sixth.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 14.7 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Frost recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/2/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:27 Away W 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Devils 1 1 0 18:29 Home L 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:46 Home L 4-1
11/25/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:42 Away W 1-0 SO
11/18/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:45 Home W 4-3 OT
11/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 11:45 Away W 3-1
11/11/2023 Kings 2 2 0 16:39 Away W 4-2
11/10/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 12:20 Away W 6-3
11/4/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:38 Home L 5-0
11/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:24 Away W 5-1

Flyers vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

