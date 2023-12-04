Will Morgan Frost Score a Goal Against the Penguins on December 4?
Can we count on Morgan Frost scoring a goal when the Philadelphia Flyers clash with the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Morgan Frost score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Frost stats and insights
- In two of 14 games this season, Frost has scored, including one game with multiple goals.
- In one game against the Penguins this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He has a 15.8% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Penguins defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 60 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks sixth.
- So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 14.7 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Frost recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|15:27
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|18:29
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|14:46
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|16:42
|Away
|W 1-0 SO
|11/18/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|12:45
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|11:45
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/11/2023
|Kings
|2
|2
|0
|16:39
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/10/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|12:20
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/4/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|16:38
|Home
|L 5-0
|11/3/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|15:24
|Away
|W 5-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Flyers vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.