For people wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, is Owen Tippett a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Owen Tippett score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Tippett stats and insights

Tippett has scored in seven of 24 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game versus the Penguins this season, he has taken five shots and scored one goal.

On the power play, Tippett has accumulated one goal and one assist.

He takes 3.4 shots per game, and converts 9.9% of them.

Penguins defensive stats

On defense, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 60 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 14.7 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Tippett recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 15:17 Away W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:06 Home L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:23 Home L 4-1 11/25/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:31 Away W 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:50 Home L 3-1 11/22/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 18:08 Away L 3-2 11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:53 Home W 5-2 11/18/2023 Golden Knights 2 1 1 14:55 Home W 4-3 OT 11/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 12:19 Away W 3-1 11/11/2023 Kings 2 1 1 16:13 Away W 4-2

Flyers vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.