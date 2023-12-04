Owen Tippett will be among those on the ice Monday when his Philadelphia Flyers meet the Pittsburgh Penguins at Wells Fargo Center. If you're thinking about a bet on Tippett against the Penguins, we have plenty of info to help.

Owen Tippett vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Tippett Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Tippett has a plus-minus of -2, while averaging 15:23 on the ice per game.

In seven of 24 games this season, Tippett has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Tippett has a point in 11 games this year (out of 24), including multiple points four times.

Tippett has an assist in six of 24 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Tippett's implied probability to go over his point total is 52.6% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 31.2% of Tippett going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Tippett Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have conceded 60 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +12.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 24 Games 4 15 Points 1 8 Goals 1 7 Assists 0

